US presidential election 2024: Republican Mike Pence to launch his election campaign in Iowa on THIS date

Former US Vice President Mike Pence

US presidential election 2024: Ahead of the next year's presidential election in the United States, former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for the top post in Iowa on June 7. According to people privy to his plans, Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7 -- the date of his 64th birthday. He is also likely to release a video message as part of the launch.

Advisers say he expects to vigorously campaign for the conservative, evangelical Christian voters who make up a significant chunk of the state's Republican population. His team views early voting in Iowa as vital to his potential road to success. Pence, an outspoken social conservative, is vehemently against abortion rights and supports a nationwide prohibition.

As he attempts to step out from under the shadow of former boss Donald Trump, the campaign is anticipated to largely rely on town halls and retail engagements designed to highlight Pence's personality.

Pence's take on Trump administration

Pence has spent the 2.5 years since then strategically distancing himself from Trump as he has laid the groundwork for the campaign. While he consistently praises the record of the “Trump-Pence administration," he has also stressed differences between the two men, on both policy and style.

He has called on his party to move on from Trump's election grievances and warned against the growing tide of populism in the Republican Party. He admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine, distinguishing himself from Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running a distant second to Trump in the polls.

Pence bats for changes to Social Security and Medicare programmes

He has also argued in favour of changes to programs like Social Security and Medicare — which both Trump and DeSantis have vowed not to touch — and criticized DeSantis for his escalating feud with Disney. Pence also testified last month before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence has spent months visiting early voting states, delivering policy speeches, speaking at churches and courting donors. The week will be a busy one for GOP announcements. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is planning to launch his campaign Tuesday evening at a town hall event in New Hampshire and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will announce his own bid on June 7 in Fargo.

2024 US presidential election

The 2024 United States presidential election will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election, scheduled for November 5, 2024. Voters will elect a president and vice president for a term of four years. Prior to the general election, political parties will choose their nominees at nominating conventions. Delegates to the nominating conventions will be chosen by voters in state-level caucuses and primary elections. The presidential election will occur at the same time as elections to the US Senate and the U.S. House. Several states will also hold gubernatorial and state legislative elections.

(With AP inputs)

