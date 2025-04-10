Michelle Obama opens up about divorce rumours with Barack Obama, says 'I was making a choice': Report Michelle Obama, in conversation with actress Sophia Bush in the Work In Progress podcast, talked about the changes in her life after leaving the White House. She said, "I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn't give myself that freedom."

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up regarding her divorce rumours with former President Barack Obama doing the rounds all over. Addressing her reduced presence at public events, the first lady said that she opted to take a step back from the spotlight, which led her to skip some of the recent public and political events. Notably, while her husband Barack Obama was seen participating in events, Michelle Obama gave them a miss, which sparked separation rumours.

In the 'Work In Progress' podcast with actress Sophia Bush, the First Lady dismissed the ongoing divorce rumours. She talked about the changes in her life after leaving the White House, as she stressed that with her daughters being adults now, she has the freedom to reassess her priorities while focusing on her well-being.

According to CNN, Michelle Obama said, "I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn't give myself that freedom. Maybe even as much as I let my kids live their own lives, I use their lives as an excuse for why I couldn't do something."

She emphasised the problems faced by women if they prioritise themselves, saying, "That's the thing that we as women, I think, we struggle with, like disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know – they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

Earlier, the reports of separation gained momentum after Michelle Obama decided to skip US President Donald Trump's inauguration event on January 20. This came after she skipped a state funeral in Washington for former President Jimmy Carter. Notably, former presidents, including Trump, Biden, Bush, and Clinton, attended the event, except for Michelle Obama.

The couple had earlier dismissed the separation rumours, as both Michelle and Barack Obama were seen together on the occasion of the former's birthday.

On Michelle Obama's birthday, former President Barack Obama, in a post on X, said, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humour, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"