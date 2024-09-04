Mexico: Train carrying migrants derails in Ciudad Juarez, several injured, child missing | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A drone view shows members of the Mexican army and railway workers searching for a missing child after a train derailment that resulted in several injured migrants, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Mexico: A freight train derailed on Tuesday night in the northern Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, injuring at least 10 migrants and leaving one child missing, local authorities said on Wednesday. The train, which was transporting a group of migrants aiming to cross into the United States, was also carrying sulphuric acid. The derailment led to a spill after around 15 cars went off the tracks.

"A train derailed. Migrants called 911 and informed us that there were about 10 people injured. We activated all the emergency protocols and emergency services with all the agencies," coordinator of the North Chihuahua Medical Emergency Centre, Veronica Oropeza said.

Migrants reported that people were thrown from the car when the train overturned. Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A 4-year-old boy travelling with a group of migrants is missing, prompting intensified search and rescue operations in the area. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the derailment.

"We were about to arrive in Ciudad Juarez when suddenly the train overturned, everyone was thrown out of the car. Unfortunately, we did not find my son, my cousin was there (injured), and another colleague is almost dead. There are many injured. It was horrible," said a migrant, who was travelling in the ill-fated train.

