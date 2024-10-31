Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Mexico: 12 dead, 1 injured in explosion at steel plant in Xaloztoc

Mexico: 12 dead, 1 injured in explosion at steel plant in Xaloztoc

A fire at a steel plant in Mexico's Xaloztoc claimed the lives of at least 12 people and left one injured. According to the local authorities, the fire brigade team controlled the fire.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mexico City Updated on: October 31, 2024 6:39 IST
Fire at a plant (File)
Image Source : AP Fire at a plant (File)

At least twelve people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a steel plant in central Mexico on Wednesday. 

The fire call in Xaloztoc, about 140 km east of Mexico City, came in shortly after 3 am, said Tlaxcala state Civil Protection.

Another person was injured, but that person's condition was unknown.

Based on preliminary information from workers, an explosion occurred which possibly caused fire when molten steel came in contact with water, the agency said in a statement. 

The fire was controlled and an investigation was ongoing, it added.

Tlaxcala Governor Lorena Cuellar expressed her condolences to the victims' families and planned to travel to the site.

(With AP inputs)

Also read: Spain flash floods kill at least 63 people, sweep away cars, disrupt train services | Horrific visuals

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement