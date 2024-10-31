Mexico: 12 dead, 1 injured in explosion at steel plant in Xaloztoc

Follow us on Image Source : AP Fire at a plant (File)

At least twelve people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a steel plant in central Mexico on Wednesday.

The fire call in Xaloztoc, about 140 km east of Mexico City, came in shortly after 3 am, said Tlaxcala state Civil Protection.

Another person was injured, but that person's condition was unknown.

Based on preliminary information from workers, an explosion occurred which possibly caused fire when molten steel came in contact with water, the agency said in a statement.

The fire was controlled and an investigation was ongoing, it added.

Tlaxcala Governor Lorena Cuellar expressed her condolences to the victims' families and planned to travel to the site.

(With AP inputs)

