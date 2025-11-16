Mexico sees massive Gen-Z protest after mayor's killing and rising cartel violence Thousands of young people marched across Mexico City and other cities to condemn rising crime, corruption, and the government’s alleged leniency toward drug cartels under President Claudia Sheinbaum.

After Nepal, the Gen-Z protest wave has now gained momentum in Mexico, where thousands of young people poured onto the streets on Saturday to denounce rising crime, corruption, and unchecked violence. The demonstrations erupted mainly in response to the perceived failure of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government to curb drug cartel activities and strengthen public security.

The movement intensified after the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo, who had been leading an active campaign against drug traffickers in Michoacán. His assassination became a flashpoint, pushing the youth to mobilise nationwide.

Opposition parties back Gen-Z demonstrators

The Gen-Z-led movement has garnered open support from leaders and supporters of opposition parties across all age groups, lending the protest a broader and more powerful base. While most rallies remained peaceful, clashes broke out between young demonstrators and police toward the end of the march.

Protesters hurled stones, firecrackers, sticks, and chains at police officers, and in some instances seized their shields and equipment. Security forces retaliated with tear gas and baton charges, escalating tensions in the capital.

120 injured, 20 arrested amid violent clashes

Mexico City’s Security Secretary Pablo Vázquez reported that 120 people were injured during the clashes, including 100 police officers. Authorities arrested 20 demonstrators in connection with the violence.

Viral videos circulating on social media show police dragging protesters and using force, sparking allegations of arbitrary detention and abuse of power.

Understanding the Gen-Z movement

Gen-Z—those born from the late 1990s to the early 2010s—has risen as a global force against inequality, democratic decay, and corruption. Earlier this year, massive Gen-Z protests in Nepal following a social media ban led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

In Mexico, young people say they are fed up with systemic failures, rampant corruption, violent crime, and the impunity enjoyed by criminals. Many accuse the government of allowing the country to slip toward a “narco-state,” where cartel violence and forced disappearances continue to rise.

Social Media fueling a nationwide movement

The protest’s momentum was amplified by social media, attracting not only youth but also people from various age groups. Former President Vicente Fox and billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego publicly expressed their support online.

Demonstrators broke barricades near the National Palace (Palacio Nacional) and demanded the resignation of President Sheinbaum. Many waved pirate-flag symbols inspired by the anime One Piece, which has become an emblem of Gen-Z-led protests worldwide.

A 29-year-old protester, Andrés Masa, summed up the growing frustration: “We need more security. The country is dying.”

The movement has now spread beyond Mexico City to several other cities, where young people accuse the government of failing to curb cartel violence.