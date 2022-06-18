Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. 9 dead, 40 injured in Mexico pilgrimage bus crash.

Mexico pilgrimage bus crash: At least nine people were killed and 40 injured in southern Mexico on Friday (June 17) when a bus carrying people on a religious outing overturned.

The civil defense office in the southern state of Chiapas said the crash occurred before dawn on Friday in the township of Tila.

The passengers had attended a Feast of Corpus Christi event, and were returning to their homes state of Tabasco when the bus flipped.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More details are awaited in this regard.

