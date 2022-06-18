Saturday, June 18, 2022
     
9 dead, 40 injured in Mexico pilgrimage bus crash

The civil defense office in the southern state of Chiapas said the crash occurred before dawn Friday in the township of Tila.

Mexico City Published on: June 18, 2022 7:28 IST
Highlights

  • A bus carrying people on a religious outing overturned in southern Mexico on Friday
  • At least nine people were killed and 40 injured in southern Mexico
  • The passengers had attended a Feast of Corpus Christi event, and were returning to their homes

Mexico pilgrimage bus crash: At least nine people were killed and 40 injured in southern Mexico on Friday (June 17) when a bus carrying people on a religious outing overturned.

The civil defense office in the southern state of Chiapas said the crash occurred before dawn on Friday in the township of Tila.

The passengers had attended a Feast of Corpus Christi event, and were returning to their homes state of Tabasco when the bus flipped.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

