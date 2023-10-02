Monday, October 02, 2023
     
  4. Mexico: At least 9 killed, over 50 injured after church roof collapses during mass prayers

Mexico: At least 9 killed, over 50 injured after church roof collapses during mass prayers

Searchers crawled under the roof slabs and officials brought in dogs to help search for possible survivors. The Tamaulipas state police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

Mexico City Published on: October 02, 2023
In a tragic incident, at least nine people have been killed and more than 50 injured after the roof of a church collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass on Sunday. Approximately 30 parishioners were believed to have been trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in, officials said. Searchers crawled under the roof slabs and officials brought in dogs to help search for possible survivors.

The Tamaulipas state police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

