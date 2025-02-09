Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Mexico: At least 40 killed, others injured in bus accident in Tabasco state

Mexico: At least 40 killed, others injured in bus accident in Tabasco state

The bus was travelling from Cancun to Tabasco in Mexico's southern state of Tabasco. The local mayor has said that the local authorities were rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Mexico City Published : Feb 09, 2025 9:11 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 9:11 IST
Mexico bus accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, over 40 people died in a tragic bus accident that took place in southern Mexico while the bus was travelling from Cancun to Tabasco. As per the initial reports, a few others have also been seriously injured in the road accident.

Reacting to the accident, Ovidio Peralta, Mayor of Comalcalco, Tabasco said, "I am very sorry about the accident involving the bus that was heading from Cancun to Tabasco and in which sisters and brothers from Tabasco were travelling. My solidarity goes out to their loved ones and friends. We are attentive to the federal and state authorities to help in whatever way they ask of us."

Local officials reach spot

Providing details about the efforts taken in the wake of the accident, Peralta said that they had sent local authorities to the spot to provide necessary assistance. Emergency service has also been provided and the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital, he added.

44 passengers were onboard

Bus operator Tours Acosta said that about 44 passengers were on board the vehicle at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, the company expressed deep regret over the incident in a Facebook post and said that the bus was running within the speed limit and they are fully cooperating with the authorities to find out the cause of the accident.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement