Mexican mayor who spoke against drug gangs killed as Day of the Dead festivities turn deadly in Michoacan The assassination of Uruapan mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez during Day of the Dead festivities has reignited debate around the nexus of crime and politics in Mexico. His killing triggered massive protests and public anger against government inaction.

A shocking assassination of a sitting mayor in Mexico's violence-hit state of Michoacan has again highlighted how political violence and organised crime remain deeply intertwined in the region. The mayor of Uruapan municipality was shot in the historic centre during Day of the Dead celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez. The incident took place in front of dozens of residents and tourists. He was rushed to hospital where he later died, state prosecutor Carlos Torres Pina confirmed.

Gunman shot seven times and killed at spot

A city council member and one of the bodyguards were also injured in the firing. Federal Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said the attacker was neutralised on the spot. He added that the unidentified gunman fired seven shots at the mayor. According to him, the weapon has been linked to two armed clashes involving rival gangs active in the region. Garcia Harfuch stated that "No line of investigation is being ruled out to clarify this cowardly act that took the life of the mayor."

Public anger reflects political heat

Michoacan has remained one of Mexico's most brutal territories due to cartel warfare involving control over smuggling routes, land influence and illegal networks. In Uruapan, hundreds gathered in black for a massive funeral procession. People held up the mayor’s photographs and raised slogans of "Justice! Justice! Out with Morena!" indicating rising dissatisfaction against the national ruling party. The march was marked by mariachi music, a symbolic black horse carrying the mayor's hat, and tight security deployed through narrow lanes.

Mayor had accused state officials of corruption

Manzo Rodriguez had been vocal against criminal cartels. He had tagged President Claudia Sheinbaum several times on social media seeking help. He had also alleged corruption against Michoacan's pro-government governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla as well as the state police. Videos of the gunshots spread across social media instantly. They show crowds enjoying the lit up festival with marigolds and skull decorations before chaos erupts.

Earlier incidents add to security alarm

The mayor had been under protection since December 2024. Last May, the protection cover was strengthened with local police and 14 National Guard personnel. His tough stance against crime earned him the nickname of "The Mexican Bukele". He was an independent leader earlier associated with Morena and had won the midterm polls before taking office. This case comes after two other high-impact attacks. In June, Tacambaro mayor Salvador Bastidas was shot dead with his bodyguard. In October 2024, journalist Mauricio Cruz Solis was shot in Uruapan after speaking to Manzo Rodriguez.

