Meloni wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday, calls him 'a source of inspiration'

Rome:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. She lauded his leadership, determination, and his ability to inspire millions of people across the world. In a heartfelt post shared on X, Meloni wrote, "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."

Along with her wishes, the Italian Prime Minister emphasised her commitment to strengthening relations between India and Italy. Her message highlighted the growing warmth between the two nations, both of which have seen increased cooperation in recent years.