Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia on US Independence Day

Image Source : AP Melania Trump statue in Slovenia set fir on US Independence Day

A quirky wooden sculpture of US First Lady Melania Trump near her hometown in Slovenia was reported to have been set on fire, prompting its melaniaremoval, a media report said on Thursday. Brad Downey, the Berlin-based American artist who commissioned the statue, said it was targeted on July 4, said the BBC report.

The White House has not responded to the development.

The sculpture was carved out of a tree trunk on the outskirts of Sevnica, her hometown in central Slovenia.

Statue of Melania Trump set on fire in Slovenia



Here is the link to an article about it https://t.co/2g810AAqTL pic.twitter.com/XWFVE4nmNP — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) July 9, 2020

The statue, which depicts Trump dressed in a blue coat similar to one she wore to her husband's inauguration, received mixed reviews when it was erected in July 2019.

Trump, a model who grew up in Slovenia when it was part of Yugoslavia, moved to the US in the 1990s.

Since Donald Trump was elected US president in 2016, Sevnica has become a tourist site.

Residents have launched Melania-branded merchandise, including slippers, cakes, and burgers.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage