Melania could get THIS huge amount if she divorces Donald Trump

Image Source : FILE/AP Donald Trump and Melania.

Melania Trump could receive a handsome amount in a divorce settlement if she chooses to end her "transactional" marriage with outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, a lawyer was quoted as saying by the Mirror. According to the report, Melania Trump renegotiated her prenuptial agreement before joining her husband in Washington.

Earlier, a former aide had claimed that Melania and Donald Trump had separate bedrooms in the White House as part of their "transactional marriage". Stephanie Wolkoff had said that Melania was negotiating a post-nuptial agreement to give the couple's son Barron an equal share of the Trump fortune. Another aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said the couple's 15-year marriage as over and that "Melania was counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce".

The divorce lawyer, quoted by Mirror, has said that Melania could get a whopping $50 million and above. The amount is said to be far more than what Trump's first two wives Ivana and Marla Maples received.

"In this situation, if she has $50 million, she can afford to buy something. But $50 million, while it’s definitely a lot of money, in New York City, for what she’s used to, she wouldn’t be able to replicate what she has now. He probably had a good sense of what kind of lifestyle they’d be living, so I would imagine the payout would be fairly generous," divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at Manhattan-based Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, told Town and Country.

Donald Trump first met Melania at a party in Manhattan in 1998 where he asked then-fashion model Melania Knauss her telephone number. By the next year, they were a couple. In 2005, the two tied the knot and had their son Barron in 2006. Donald Trump has five children from three wives, and ten grandchildren.

Talking of his first marriage, Trump tied the nuptial knot with Ivana, Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer and model, in 1977. The couple together had Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. In 1992, the two separated.

Trump, 1993, married Marla Mapes, an actress, television personality, film producer and model. Their only child is Tiffany. The couple separated in May 1997 and finally divorced in June 8, 1999.

According to the Mirror report, Trump had prenuptial agreements with both the wives. Ivana reportedly received $14 million, a mansion in Connecticut and an apartment in Trump Plaza as part of their divorce. Maples, as per the report, received a $2 million settlement.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage