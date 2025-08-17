Melania Trump appeals Putin to 'think about children' amid conflict; emotional letter goes viral US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to hold discussions on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Putin, however, called the meeting productive but it ended without any agreement over the ongoing conflict.

New Delhi:

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in an unusual move wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and got it hand-delivered by Donald Trump during a meeting between the two leaders in Alaska. In her letter, Melania requested Putin to consider the safety and well being of children amid ongoing unrest between Russia and Ukraine.

Without specifically mentioning Ukraine or going into details about the conflict, Melania said Putin had the power to bring back “the melodic laughter” of children affected by the war, adding that the latter would be serving more than just Russia by doing so.

“A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity - an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology. Yet in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them-a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter,” Melania mentioned in the letter.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today,” she added.

Trump supporters share letter on social media

The letter, written on official White House stationery, has been posted on social media by several Trump supporters, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been reports of Ukrainian children being taken from their homeland and raised as Russian. In 2022, the Associated Press reported on these actions, prompting the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for Putin’s arrest, accusing him of war crimes and holding him personally responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to hold discussions on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Putin, however, called the meeting productive but it ended without any agreement over the ongoing conflict. Trump will now meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to apprise them about his discussion with Putin.