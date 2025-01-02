Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 5-year hiatus, check out her first post

Follow us on Image Source : AP Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is back on Instagram after a gap of five years starting 2020. As the new year kicks in, Meghan launched her new Instagram account with the username @meghan. In her first Instagram post, she has uploaded a black and white video of herself at the beach. Notably, the account already has 200,000 followers.

In the video, the Duchess can be seen scribbling '2025' in the sand before throwing a smile and running back to the camera. She has also updated her profile picture to a black-and-white picture of herself.

Her return to Instagram comes two years after she had hinted that she will be back to the social media site in conversation with the Cut.

In a wide-ranging interview published in 2022, she said, "Do you want to know a secret?" She added, "I'm getting back... on Instagram."

Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were married in 2018, and were initially part of @KensingtonRoyal, which also included Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales.

But a year later, Meghan and Harry launched their account, @SussexRoyal, a sign of their growing distance from the royal family. @SussexRoyal was discontinued in 2020, around the time that Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from their official roles.

Meghan, who had a popular Instagram account when she was best known for her role in “Suits”, had indicated she would return.

At other times, she sounded reluctant to return to Instagram, citing concerns about harassment.

In 2023, Meghan and Harry urged social media platforms to strengthen content-moderation policies, saying that some apps could damage the mental health of young people.

(With agency inputs)