  Live Saudi Mecca-Madinah bus accident: 46 Indian Umrah pilgrims onboard, 18 from one family killed

The crash caused severe casualties and injuries, with rescue operations underway. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has opened a 24x7 helpline, and EAM S Jaishankar said the government is providing full support.

Mecca–Madinah
Mecca–Madinah Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many reportedly from Hyderabad, are feared dead after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia. The impact caused multiple casualties and injuries, with rescue teams and local authorities carrying out urgent relief operations. The exact number of victims is still being verified. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 helpline, and EAM S Jaishankar said full support is being provided to affected families. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has directed officials to gather details of victims, while MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Centre to ensure the safe return of bodies and proper treatment for the injured. Further updates are awaited.

 

Live updates :Saudi Arabia Umrah Tragedy

  • 1:27 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Telangana Haj committee to support victims' families

    Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani stated that while the Committee does not coordinate with private tour operators, it will provide all possible support, including information and assistance, to the families of the victims of the Saudi Arabia bus accident, and confirmed that relatives of one of the drivers employed through the Committee have also died.

     
     
     
  • 1:26 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Telangana Bhavan in Delhi sets up control room

  • 1:12 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Naqvi: Consulate, centre working to ensure safe return of Indians

    BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the consulate, the embassy, and the central government are working with full alertness to ensure the safe return of all Indians affected by the Saudi Arabia bus accident, adding that his prayers are with everyone and he hopes all return safely, according to PTI.

  • 12:44 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    46 onboard, 1 survivor, one family loses 18 members

    In the tragic Saudi Arabia bus accident, a total of 46 people were on board, with only one survivor. The victims included 17 men, 28 women, and 10 children, and one family tragically lost 18 members in the incident.

    India Tv - India TV News

     

     
     
     
  • 12:29 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Andhra CM Naidu condoles Saudi bus tragedy

    Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Saudi Arabia bus accident that claimed the lives of Telangana pilgrims on the Umrah journey, praying for the souls of the deceased and wishing strength and solace for the bereaved families.

     
     
     
  • 12:27 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Telangana Police: 46 on Saudi bus, one survivor

    Telangana Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar stated that a total of 46 people were travelling in the bus involved in the Saudi Arabia accident, with one survivor currently under treatment, while more details are awaited.

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    PM Modi expresses grief over bus accident

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, while noting that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing full assistance and officials are in close contact with Saudi authorities.

     
     
  • 12:10 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Owaisi reaches out to travel agencies, embassy

    Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed grief over the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, stating that he reached out to two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared passenger details with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, while also speaking to Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen George, who confirmed that the embassy is coordinating with local authorities and will provide updates soon.

  • 12:09 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Nampally MLA: 'I am in touch with bereaved families'

    Nampally MLA Mohammad Majid Hussain expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, noting that authorities are being contacted and that AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi is coordinating with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, while he personally remains in touch with the bereaved families to offer support during this difficult time.

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Hyderabad families appeal to govt after Saudi bus tragedy

    The bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 42 Indian pilgrims traveling from Mecca to Madinah, has caused profound grief and panic among families in Hyderabad. Residents whose loved ones were on the ill-fated bus are urgently appealing to the Union Government for assistance, expressing fear that many of the passengers may have died in the incident. One resident said five members of his family were on the bus and urged the government to make proper arrangements to bring the bodies back to India.

    Mufti Asifullah and Mohammed Tehseen, also from Hyderabad, shared that batches of pilgrims, including 45–46 members in one group, were travelling from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia when the bus caught fire. They reported contacting the travel agency Al Makkah Tours & Travels and coordinating with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while requesting the government to allow them to travel to Saudi Arabia to support their families.

  • 12:03 PM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Azharuddin prays for victims of Saudi bus accident

    Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin expressed deep shock over the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Indian pilgrims, offering his heartfelt prayers to all affected, especially families from Hyderabad, and noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took immediate action to gather details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to provide necessary support and relief.

  • 11:37 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Kiren Rijiju deeply saddened by Saudi bus tragedy

    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic bus accident on the Medina–Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims, stating that authorities are working closely with Embassy officials to gather details and provide all possible assistance to those affected.

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Telangana health minister in touch with embassy for victims' return

    Telangana Health Minister Damodar RajanRsimha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, including several from Hyderabad, and said he is in constant contact with the Indian Embassy to ensure the safe return of the Telangana victims to India.

     
     
  • 11:30 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Owaisi seeks MEA intervention

    Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he has spoken to Ministry of External Affairs officials, including Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen George, and has written to EAM S. Jaishankar seeking immediate intervention to provide necessary assistance to the victims of the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Hyderabad pilgrims.

     
     
     
  • 11:28 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Telangana CM orders coordination after Saudi bus tragedy

    Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Indian pilgrims, including those from Hyderabad, and directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and DGP B. Shivdhar Reddy to gather complete information on the victims, ascertain how many were from Telangana, coordinate with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy, and ensure all necessary assistance is provided immediately.

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Telangana Bhavan sets up control room for Saudi bus sccident

    A control room has been set up at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist with the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Indian pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Medina, with senior officials in direct contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to verify details and confirm the number of Telangana residents involved. The control room can be reached at +91 98719 99044 (Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner), +91 99583 22143 (CH. Chakravarthi, PRO), and +91 96437 23157 (Rakshith Nail, Liaison Officer).

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Telangana CM expresses shock over Saudi bus accident

    Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Indian pilgrims and directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy to ascertain all details, including the number of victims from Telangana.

     
     
     
  • 11:23 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Hyderabad family seeks repatriation after Saudi crash

    Mohammed Tehseen, a Hyderabad resident, said seven members of his family had travelled to Saudi Arabia last week and were on the bus heading from Mecca to Medinah when the accident occurred, urging the Union Government to bring the bodies back to India.

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Indian embassy sets up 24×7 helpline in Jeddah

    The Indian Embassy in Jeddah announced that a 24×7 control room has been set up to assist those affected by the Saudi bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, and shared helpline numbers for support: 8002440003 (toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and WhatsApp number 0556122301.

     
     
     
  • 11:20 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    16 from Hyderabad feared among Saudi bus tragedy victims

    At least 16 Hyderabad residents are feared to be among the 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims who were charred to death after their bus caught fire near Medina while travelling from Mecca, according to preliminary information. Local agencies and Indian officials are working to verify the victims' identities, while families in Hyderabad await confirmation, and Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah coordinate with Saudi authorities.

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Owaisi seeks action after Saudi bus tragedy

    Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed deep grief over the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims and urged the Centre and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the bodies of the deceased are brought back to India and that the injured receive proper medical treatment.

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Jaishankar ‘Deeply Shocked’ by Mecca–Medina accident

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia, and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are providing full support to affected families. In a post on X, he offered condolences to the bereaved and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Nov 17, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    42 Indian Umrah pilgrims dead; majority from hyderabad

    At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many reportedly from Hyderabad, were feared dead after a bus travelling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire in Saudi Arabia early Monday. The crash occurred around 1.30 am IST, with visuals showing the bus engulfed in flames as most passengers were asleep. Rescue operations continued through the night, with locals helping the injured, while an official death toll is awaited.

Top News

