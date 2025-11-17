The bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 42 Indian pilgrims traveling from Mecca to Madinah, has caused profound grief and panic among families in Hyderabad. Residents whose loved ones were on the ill-fated bus are urgently appealing to the Union Government for assistance, expressing fear that many of the passengers may have died in the incident. One resident said five members of his family were on the bus and urged the government to make proper arrangements to bring the bodies back to India.

Mufti Asifullah and Mohammed Tehseen, also from Hyderabad, shared that batches of pilgrims, including 45–46 members in one group, were travelling from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia when the bus caught fire. They reported contacting the travel agency Al Makkah Tours & Travels and coordinating with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while requesting the government to allow them to travel to Saudi Arabia to support their families.