At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many reportedly from Hyderabad, are feared dead after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia. The impact caused multiple casualties and injuries, with rescue teams and local authorities carrying out urgent relief operations. The exact number of victims is still being verified. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 helpline, and EAM S Jaishankar said full support is being provided to affected families. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has directed officials to gather details of victims, while MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Centre to ensure the safe return of bodies and proper treatment for the injured. Further updates are awaited.