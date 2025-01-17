MEA says 12 Indians fighting in Russian Army killed, 16 missing in conflict with Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Addressing the weekly media presser, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that of the total 126 Indians reported to be fighting for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, 12 have died, while 16 Indians are missing. He also added that 96 have returned and 18 are yet to return to India.

On the death of Binil Babu, 32, a Kerala man who died while fighting in the Russian army on the frontlines, the MEA called the incident 'unfortunate', adding, "Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible."

The MEA spokesperson also added that India is seeking the release and repatriation of those who remain in Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, MEA reiterated its demand for an early discharge of Indian nationals working in the Russian Army, saying, "We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."

"Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered. We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India," MEA added in its statement.