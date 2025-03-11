Mauritius PM bestows country’s highest honour on PM Modi PM Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour. It is the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

Mauritius PM announces its highest award The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour. It is the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool at the State House on Tuesday, where in a special gesture, he handed over OCI cards to the President and First Lady Brinda Gokhool.

As per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it was noted that during the meeting the two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties between India and Mauritius. They recalled the shared history between the two countries and the existence of strong people-to-people linkages. PM noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest for the second time. MEA said that in a special gesture, the Prime Minister handed over OCI cards to the President and the first lady of Mauritius.