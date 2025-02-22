Watch: Mauritius Parliament erupts in thunderous applause as PM Modi set to be Chief Guest at National Day PM Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam share a personal rapport. Last year, PM Modi congratulated Ramgoolam on his electoral victory.

The Mauritius Parliament on Friday erupted in thunderous applause as Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced that PM Modi would be the Guest of Honour at the nation's National Day celebrations. While making the announcement, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam underscored the significance of hosting PM Modi, especially given his packed schedule and recent international engagements in Paris and the United States. The country will celebrate its National Day next month.

Mauritius PM makes the annoucement

In his address to the parliament, Ramgoolam said, "I have great pleasure to inform the House that following my invitation, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations. It is indeed a singular privilege for our country to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, despite his very tight schedule and his recent visits to Paris and the United States."

The Mauritius PM emphasised that PM Modi's upcoming visit serves as a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries, as he added, "He has agreed to be here as our special guest. The visit of Modi is a testimony to the close relations between our two nations."

India-Mauritius relations

India and Mauritius share a close and long-standing relationship. Mauritius, which is an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, anchored in shared history, demography, and culture, holds significance for New Delhi considering its aspirations in the Indian Ocean region.

PM Modi and Ramgoolam also share a good personal rapport. In November 2024, PM Modi extended his wishes to the Mauritius counterpart on his electoral victory, saying, "Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory."

In his post on X, PM Modi added, "I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership."

(With inputs from agencies)

