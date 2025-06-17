Matthew Perry's death: Doctor who supplied Ketamine to 'Friends' actor will plead guilty Dr Salvador Plasencia, a California physician accused of supplying actor Matthew Perry with ketamine prior to his fatal overdose in 2023, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of illegal drug distribution. In court filings, Plasencia admitted to providing Perry with the drug.

New Delhi:

A California doctor accused of supplying late actor Matthew Perry with ketamine in the weeks before his fatal overdose has agreed to plead guilty, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court on Monday. Dr Salvador Plasencia will plead guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution. In exchange, prosecutors will drop three additional distribution counts and two charges related to falsifying records. The plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, though no sentencing recommendations have been made yet.

Plea deal reveals exploitative messages and illegal supply chain

Court filings show that Plasencia admitted to illegally providing the “Friends” actor with 20 vials of ketamine, lozenges, and syringes, starting about a month before Perry’s death on October 28, 2023. The physician also visited Perry’s home twice to personally inject him with the drug and trained the actor’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, on how to administer it.

According to the plea documents, Plasencia was connected to Perry by another patient. He later enlisted another doctor, Mark Chavez, to help him obtain more ketamine. Text messages between the two show Plasencia referring to Perry as a “moron” and discussing how much money they could extract from him.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay”: Prosecutors cite texts

Federal prosecutors cited a text Plasencia sent to Chavez that read, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.” The two met in Costa Mesa to exchange several vials of ketamine, which Plasencia later sold to Perry for USD 4,500. He then suggested Chavez continue supplying the drug so they could become Perry’s “go-to.”

More players involved: Assistant, middleman and alleged dealer

In addition to Plasencia and Chavez, three other individuals have been charged in connection with Perry’s death. Chavez and two others, including Erik Fleming, a friend of Perry who acted as a go-between, have already pleaded guilty and are cooperating with authorities. Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has also entered a plea deal, admitting he received ketamine from Plasencia and administered it to the actor.

Sole holdout: Accused dealer awaits trial

Jasveen Sangha, the only remaining defendant yet to strike a plea deal, is alleged to have supplied the fatal dose that killed Perry. She has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail awaiting trial. Plasencia had been scheduled to go on trial with Sangha in August before agreeing to plead guilty.

Perry’s long battle with addiction

Matthew Perry, who achieved global fame for his role as Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends”, struggled with substance abuse for decades. He had reportedly been receiving ketamine legally from a licensed doctor as an off-label treatment for depression, but started seeking additional doses from other sources. The Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled that ketamine toxicity was the primary cause of death.

(With AP inputs)