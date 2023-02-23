Follow us on Image Source : WEATHER.GOV Massive winter storm in Northern US, affects over 4,300 flights across airports

More than 4,300 flights were either delayed or canceled on Wednesday across several airports in the US, as a winter storm that spans across most of the northern half of the country tracks towards New England from Washington, various US media reports said. Flight tracking site FlightAware indicated that 1,640 flights to and from the US were canceled as of 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with more than 5,000 delayed.

Delta and Southwest had each canceled over 250 flights, while SkyWest, which operates through partnerships with several airlines including United, Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines, canceled more than 350 flights. United, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines reported fewer cancellations - between 40 and 45 each, approximately - but more delays were recorded. On Wednesday afternoon, 288 American Airlines flights were delayed, and 354 flights operated by United were also delayed, according to FlightAware.

The winter storm has had a significant impact on the northern US, causing the closure of schools, offices, and even the Minnesota Legislature. FlightAware reports that more than 1,500 flights in the US have been canceled due to the weather, with more than 400 of them originating or departing from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In addition, the storm, which spans across 29 states including California, Minnesota, and Maine, has resulted in winter weather alerts and warnings of severe icing, extreme cold, and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

Minnesota's Twin Cities are expected to experience at least 15 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The service warned that the storm will cause widespread accumulating snow, blowing, and drifting snow mainly from Wednesday through Thursday.

The disruption in air travel has caused significant inconvenience to passengers, especially during a time when travel is already challenging due to the ongoing pandemic.

