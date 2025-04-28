Massive power outage reported in parts of Spain, France, Portugal: Train, flight services affected in cities Power outage in Spain, France, Portugal: Among the major cities that have been affected were industrial hubs like Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Seville and Porto. Local media reported that the services and train stations and airports were also severely impacted due to the outage.

A massive power outage was on Monday reported in Spain, France and Portugal, including their capitals. Spanish generator RedElectrica said the Iberian peninsula was affected and added that the incident is being assessed and responded to.

The countries have a combined population of more than 50 million people. It is not immediately clear how many people are affected. However, the blackout disrupted critical infrastructure, local media reported.

Among the major cities that have been affected were industrial hubs like Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Seville and Porto. Local media further reported that the services and train stations and airports were also severely impacted due to the outage.

Spanish radio stations stated that part of the Madrid underground was being evacuated and there were traffic jams at Madrid city centre as traffic lights stopped working, Cader Ser Radio station reported.