Massive fire erupts at Chevron's El Segundo refinery in California's Los Angeles | VIDEO

California:

A massive fire broke out at Chevron's El Segundo refinery in California's Los Angeles on Thursday night. According to US media reports, the blaze followed an explosion that shook the refinery premises. Following the incident, the emergency services rushed to the site soon after receiving calls about the incident. There have been no reports of injuries or evacuations so far.

Eyewitnesses captured dramatic visuals of the incident, with a bright ball of orange flames lighting up the night sky and thick plumes of smoke rising from the refinery. The sudden eruption caused panic in the area, though authorities were quick to respond, as per reports. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as Chevron has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

Mayor briefed, no impact on LAX

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confirmed she was briefed on the incident and had spoken with county supervisor Holly J Mitchell, who represents El Segundo. "LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. There is no known impact to LAX at this time. We will continue to monitor this situation," Mayor Bass posted on social media.

Shelter-in-place order for nearby residents

As a precaution, a three-hour shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within the Tree Section of Manhattan Beach, according to reports. The alert advised people to bring all family members and pets indoors. However, authorities clarified that there was no public threat and no evacuation orders had been issued.

No impact on surrounding areas

The fire department in nearby Torrance also issued an advisory, reassuring residents that while it was aware of the fire, there was "no impact" to the city. Officials said emergency crews remain on high alert as the situation is being closely monitored.

