Massive fire breaks out in North Macedonia's nightclub; 51 killed, 100 injured The fire in southern town of Kocani in North Macedonia has killed 51 people and injured 100 others. The interior minister said that the clubgoers used pyrotechnics, which would have caused the roof to catch fire.

A massive fire broke out on Sunday in a nightclub in North Macedonia, killing 51 people and injuring about 100 others, interior minister Panche Toshkovski told a press conference. The blaze began in the southern town of Kocani around 2:35 am during a concert by a local pop group, according to Toshkovski. The minister said that the young clubgoers used pyrotechnics that caused the roof to catch fire. Videos circulating on social media show chaos inside the club.

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices, begging authorities for more information.

Toshkovski said police have arrested one man but didn't provide details on the person's involvement.

(With inputs from AP)