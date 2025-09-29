Massive civilian protests erupt in PoK: Police deployed, internet suspended, check what their demands are Reports suggest that the Shehbaz Sharif government in Islamabad and the Pakistani army are concerned that the ongoing protests could escalate into broader demands for Azadi (freedom) from Pakistan.

Islamabad:

The Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) witnessed a massive protest as the Awami Action Committee (AAC) launched sweeping demonstrations across the region on Monday. The protesters called for a "shutter-down and wheel-jam" which triggered heightened tensions in the region with Islamabad deploying security forces and suspending internet access from midnight to curb mobilisation. The agitators also called for a full lockdown across the region.

Internet services suspended

In the meantime, several traders' bodies in Muzaffarabad said that they would keep shops open to allow people to stock up on essentials ahead of the shutdown.

As a precautionary measure, Internet services have been suspended in the region and massive police forces have been deployed.

Massive protest in PoK: What are their demands?

These protests started because of growing civilian anger over multiple demands such as the abolition of 12 Assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan; renegotiation of hydropower agreements; provision of immediate flour subsidies to ease the burden of rising inflation; and linking power tariffs to local generation rates to lower energy costs for residents.

The PoK diaspora in other countries such as US, UK and across Europe are also expected to stage protests to internationalise the issue.

Protest in PoK a concern for Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Reports suggest that the Shehbaz Sharif government in Islamabad and the Pakistani army are concerned that the ongoing protests could escalate into broader demands for Azadi (freedom) from Pakistan.

The AAC’s demand to abolish refugee-reserved assembly seats is being seen as a direct challenge to the political structure through which Islamabad has long exercised control over Muzaffarabad.

During the protest, the ACC argued that the reserved seats distort local representation and give Islamabad undue influence over PoK’s politics.

Visuals circulating on social media show convoys of security forces moving into the city, heightening speculation of an impending heavy-handed crackdown.