Massive blasts reported in Damascus as Macron visits Syria, casualties feared

Damascus:

Blasts were heard near a hotel in the Syrian capital, Damascus, as French President Emmanuel Macron visited the country. State media, citing an unnamed security official, reported that the two blasts in the heart of the capital were caused by explosive devices, AP reported. Notably, Macron entered the presidential palace to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa when the explosions happened near the Four Seasons Hotel. However, the Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.

A security official told Al Jazeera that the explosions happened in an area busy with civilians, calling it “a criminal act” and that casualties were feared. The Al Jazeera report claimed that the blasts were reported near the Ministry of Tourism, as well as a ⁠hotel where Macron was meant to be ‌staying during a visit to the capital for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Authorities have sealed off roads, and an investigation is under way.

Why Macron visits Syria?

Emmanuel Macron’s visit on Monday marked a new era for Syria, as the war-torn nation tries to rebuild itself on the global stage, after the fall of the previous regime.

It should be noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had visited in April, but Macron is the first leader from Western Europe or North America to do so.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported that Macron is accompanied by a business delegation to discuss regional security as well as business and investment opportunities.

France supports all those who can “contribute to build a new Syria” in line with the aspirations expressed since the 2011 Arab Spring, Macron’s office said, referring to a period of widespread uprisings across the Middle East that called for political change and reform.

All you need to know about recent attacks in Damascus

Last week, a bomb blast ripped through a cafe in central Damascus near the Palace of Justice, killing five people and injuring 20 others sans immediate claim of responsibility, Al Jazeera reported.

The explosion had occurred at a cafe on the road leading to the historic Hamidiyeh Market, one of the busiest areas in the city. The courthouse, which is 100 metres away, reported no damage. Damascus has been hit by several attacks since the toppling of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

While Damascus has seen a relative return to the global stage since rebel forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa overthrew Bashar al-Assad, these recurring attacks undermine the fragile security environment gripping the capital. The current leadership continues to face immense stabilization challenges as it attempts to transition the country away from its devastating 14-year civil war.

(This articles is written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV)

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