Massive 50-meter sinkhole swallows Bangkok road, chasm engulfs car, poles; chilling video goes viral Videos capturing the collapse show the road surface gradually sinking, dragging down several electricity poles and breaking water pipes. Cars attempted to reverse as the hole expanded, cutting through the entire four-lane road.

Bangkok:

A massive 50-meter deep sinkhole was formed after a part of a road in Thailand’s Bangkok collapsed on Wednesday. The incident caused significant infrastructural damage, prompting the locals to evacuate the area. The traffic was completely shut down on the damaged road following the incident.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, cited by AP, said no casualties were reported but three vehicles were damaged due to the road collapse. The sinkhole engulfed a car while another hangs trapped at the edge.

The incident, which occurred near Vajira Hospital, pulled down power lines and exposed a burst pipe gushing water.

Metro construction likely behind incident

Sittipunt said officials believe ongoing construction of an underground metro station could have triggered the incident.

“When the station ceiling was damaged, soil above it flowed into the tunnel and the under-construction underground space, causing nearby buildings to subside. The side heading towards Sanghi Bridge remains stable, but the collapsed side has soft soil and lacks supporting structures,” Sittipunt was quoted as saying to the Nation Thailand.

Videos capturing the collapse show the road surface gradually sinking, dragging down several electricity poles and breaking water pipes. Cars attempted to reverse as the hole expanded, cutting through the entire four-lane road. One side of the hole ended just in front of a police station, revealing the underground structure beneath. The sinkhole continued to widen as people were seen running for their safety.

Authorities expedite repair works

The hospital in the area has closed its outpatient services for two days. Electricity supply has also been cut in the area.

Governor Sittipunt said authorities were trying to restore the damaged road at full pace.