16 killed, over 37 injured as Pakistani army opens fire on unarmed protesters in PoK | Video

Islamabad:

At least 16 people were killed and more than 37 others injured on Thursday after the Pakistani army opened fire on thousands of unarmed protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who gathered at Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot. What began as a peaceful demonstration by ordinary citizens demanding affordable flour, rice, electricity, and basic rights turned into a scene of horror with the Pakistani army unleashing gunfire on the crowd.

53 people killed in PoK

Around 60,000 and 70,000 people had assembled in Rawalakot when Pakistani forces unleashed gunfire on the crowd without warning. Men, women, and young people who had come to raise their voices against economic hardship suddenly found themselves running for their lives.

The aftermath has left disturbing scenes across Rawalakot. Blood-stained roads, fields soaked in blood, and grieving families searching for loved ones have become symbols of the human cost of the crackdown.

For many residents, the tragedy did not begin today. Since Friday, 53 civilians have lost their lives in the ongoing crackdown on protests across PoK. Behind every number is a family that has lost a father, a son, a brother, a daughter, or a friend.

Protest continues in PoK

The killings have sparked outrage across the region. In Khai Gala village, residents shut down markets and marched against the violence. Women, children, and elderly citizens joined the demonstrations, demanding justice for those killed. Protesters echoed a slogan that has become a rallying cry across PoJK: "Ye jo dehshatgardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai" (This terrorism is being carried out by those in uniform).

Despite the bloodshed, protesters have refused to abandon their movement. Thousands remain gathered in Rawalakot, determined to continue their struggle for economic relief and political rights. The atmosphere is one of grief, anger, and defiance.

Addressing the crowd after the shootings, movement leader Sardar Aman Khan declared that the struggle had entered a decisive phase and vowed that the movement would continue despite the loss of lives.

The people on the streets of PoK are not carrying weapons; they are carrying demands for affordable food, affordable electricity, and a dignified life. Yet the response they have received has been bullets.

As funerals take place and hospitals fill with the wounded, Rawalakot stands as a stark reminder of the human suffering caused when force is used against unarmed civilians seeking to make their voices heard.

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