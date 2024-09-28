Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
BREAKING: 17 killed in two mass shootings in South Africa's Eastern Cape

17 people, including 15 women, were killed in two mass shootings in Lusikisiki, South Africa. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2024 18:04 IST
South Africa Eastern Cape mass shootings
Image Source : AP A law enforcement official works at the scene of a mass shooting in Lusikisiki.

Seventeen people, including 15 women, were killed in a double shooting in the rural town of Lusikisiki in South Africa’s Eastern Cape, police confirmed Sunday. The incidents in the same neighborhood on Friday night have left the community in shock.

Search for the suspects continues

State police spokesman Brig. Ethlenda Mathe said a manhunt is underway for the suspects. The injured included 15 women and two men, with one other person seriously injured and receiving treatment in hospital.

Shooting at two nearby homes  

According to police, 12 women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man in a second house. The exact motive for the shooting is unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

