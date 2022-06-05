Mass shooting twice on same day in US: 3 dead, 14 injured during shooting near nightclub in Tennessee

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Chattanooga Police Department investigate the scene following a shooting on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Highlights 3 people were killed and 14 were injured in a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub on Sunday.

This is the second mass shooting on the same day in US.

Earlier, 3 died and at least 11 people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Philadelphia.

In a second mass shooting on the same day, 3 people were killed and 14 were injured in a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub on Sunday.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don't believe there's an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.

“We're trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Philadelphia shooting

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia earlier. The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown. Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.

Latest World News