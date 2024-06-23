Mass shooting in US: One killed, seven injured outside night club in Kentucky

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

In another mass shooting incident in the United States, one person was killed while seven others were injured in a shooting outside the H20 Lounge nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday (local time).

According to the Louisville Police Metro Department's statement, first responders found two people who sustained gunshot wounds, when they reached the spot at around 12:47 am (local time). Later, one of the victims was pronounced dead.

As per the police, the second victim was taken to hospital. His condition was critical as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Following this, another six adult victims reached area hospitals for treatment, medical staff reported.

No information on shooter

Public information officer Aaron Ellis, of the police department stated that all six people were shot. The police said, "Those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening."

However, the police had not mentioned any information about the suspected shooter and it is still unclear how many shooters opened fire or what was the reason for the shooting.

Police said, "The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time," adding that the shooting remains under investigation.

Mass shooting in Arkansas

The latest incident comes a day after a mass shooting that killed four people and injured nine others at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas on Friday (local time). The Arkansas State Police had stated that the shooting happened at the Mad Butcher grocery store around 11:30 am local time.

Arkansas State Police promptly responded to the information leading to a gunfire exchange between the lone suspect and police. Both the responding officers and the suspect sustained injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

Notably, there has been a sharp spike in shooting incidents in the past few weeks. At least 21 other mass shootings were recorded by the Gun Violence Archive since last Friday. ​

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Three killed, ten injured in mass shooting at grocery store in US' Arkansas