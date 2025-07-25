Martial law declared in eight Thailand districts amid conflict with Cambodia | All you need to know Thailand-Cambodia conflict: The reason for the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is the Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Hindu temple which is located at the border between Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province. Both countries claim ownership of Prasat Ta Muen Thom.

Bangkok:

The Thai government on Friday declared martial law in eight of the country's districts bordering Cambodia amid the ongoing conflict. In a statement, the country's military leadership said that martial law has been imposed in seven districts of Chanthaburi and one district of Trat.

It further said that it has become "necessary to deploy military forces" to protect Thailand from Cambodia, which is using "force and weapons" to invade the country's territories. Noting that martial law has come into immediate effect, Thai military leadership said this action was necessary to protect the country's "sovereignty, territorial integrity", and the lives of the people.

Following are the areas where martial law has been imposed by Thailand:

In Chanthaburi province, martial law has been imposed in seven districts - Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maew, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut. In Trat province, it has been imposed in the district of Khao Saming, according to local media reports.

What's the reason of clash between Thailand, Cambodia?

The reason for the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is the Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Hindu temple which is located at the border between Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province. Both countries claim ownership of Prasat Ta Muen Thom. Thailand claims that the temple falls within its territory, but Cambodia argues that the temple was part of the historic Khmer Empire.

So far, 16 people have lost their lives in the clash, while thousands have been displaced.

Thailand condemns Cambodia's attack

Thailand has condemned Cambodia's strikes, urging the global community to condemn its attacks on civilians. Emphasising the importance of national unity, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said the country is avoiding bloodshed, but will do its best to protect the citizens. "We have always respected international protocols, but now Cambodia has forced our hand. We may have to take actions we have tried to avoid in the past," she said.

What did Cambodia say?

Meanwhile, Cambodia has said that it wants to end all hostilities with Thailand. In a Facebook post, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said the "key to resolving the current armed conflict" lies with Thailand. He further claimed that Thailand had agreed for a ceasefire, but then suddenly changed its stance. "It is regrettable that just over an hour later, the Thai side informed us that they had reversed their position… to not agreeing and waiting for a later date," he said.

