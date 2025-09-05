Marco Rubio says US will restrict visas of Central Americans who are 'acting' on behalf of China A press statement by Marco Rubio stressed that the United States is committed to countering China's corrupt influence in Central America and stopping its attempts to subvert the rule of law.

Washington:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States would restrict visas of Central American nationals who are "acting" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America.

Rubio announces new visa restriction policy

The development comes after Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy to allow the US to restrict US visas for "Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), knowingly direct, authorise, fund, provide significant support to, or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America.

US is committed to countering China's influence in Central America

A press statement by Marco Rubio stressed that the United States is committed to countering China's corrupt influence in Central America and stopping its attempts to subvert the rule of law.

It also mentioned that steps are being taken to impose visa restrictions under this new policy on a number of Central American nationals who have previously engaged in such activities.

“As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States," the statement reads.

Rubio praises Trump's commitment to protect America's economy

Secretary Rubio further added that these actions reaffirm President Trump's commitment to protect America's economic prosperity and national security interests in our region.

"We continue to promote accountability for Central American nationals who intentionally work with the CCP in Central America and destabilise our hemisphere," he said.

"We continue to use all available tools to promote safety and security of our region", the statement concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read:

Applying for a US visa? Here's exactly what has changed and how to prepare | EXPLAINED