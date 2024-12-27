Privilege of working closely with Manmohan Singh, made strategic corrections to foreign policy: Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the-then US President Barack Obama

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh made "strategic corrections" to India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, condoling the death of the Congress leader. Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today," Jaishankar said on X. "While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy." "Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy," the external affairs minister said. Jaishankar is currently on visit to the US.

US condoles death of Manmohan Singh

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (local time) condoled the death of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and called him "the champions of the US-India strategic partnership".

Blinken, in a statement, recalled the contribution of Dr Singh in laying the foundation of an advanced relationship between both nations. "The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades," said Blinken.

His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship, said Blinken. "At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," he added.

Who was Manmohan Singh?

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

He was the proverbial dark horse when Sonia Gandhi stepped back from taking the prime minister's post, ignoring the clamour from her party, and chose him instead. And so Manmohan Singh the academic bureaucrat became the 14th prime minister of India in 2004.

When Singh government faced no-confidence motion

During his first tenure as prime minister, the coalition began to unravel when India signed a civil nuclear deal with the US. It almost cost his government with the Left parties pulling out of the UPA coalition. However, his government survived. On July 22, 2008, the UPA faced its first confidence vote in the Lok Sabha after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) led Left Front withdrew support over India approaching the IAEA for Indo-US nuclear deal. The UPA won the confidence vote with 275 votes to the opposition's 256, with a record-thin 19-vote victory after 10 MPs abstained.

Singh's role in economic reforms

Singh, always seen in a powder blue turban, was appointed India's finance minister in 1991 by the Narasimha Rao government. His role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is now recognised worldwide. In January 1991, India struggled to finance its essential imports, especially oil and fertilisers, and to repay official debt. In July 1991, the RBI pledged 46.91 tonnes of gold with the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan to raise $400 million. Manmohan Singh soon steered the economy well and was quick to repurchase it months later.

