Man wearing large metallic chain sucked into MRI machine in New York, dies The 61-year-old walked into an MRI room while a scan was underway at Nassau Open MRI. The machine’s strong magnetic force drew him by his metallic necklace, as per a release by the Nassau County Police Department.

New York:

In a horrific incident, a man who was pulled into an MRI machine in New York after he entered the room wearing a large metallic chain, died. The police and his wife said that he waved goodbye before his body went limp.

The 61-year-old walked into an MRI room while a scan was underway at Nassau Open MRI. The machine’s strong magnetic force drew him by his metallic necklace, as per a release by the Nassau County Police Department.

‘He went limp in my arms’

In an interview, Adrienne Jones-Mcallister told News 12 Long Island that she was undergoing an MRI on her knee when she asked the technician to get her husband, Keith McAllister, to help her get off the table.

When he got close to her, she said, “at that instant, the machine switched him around, pulled him in and he hit the MRI.”

“I said: 'Could you turn off the machine, call 911, do something, Turn this damn thing off!'” she recalled, as tears ran down her face. “He went limp in my arms.”

Man was wearing 20-pound chain

Adrienne said that the technician summoned into the room her husband, who was wearing a 20-pound chain that he uses for weight training, an object they'd had a casual conversation about during a previous visit.

“He waved goodbye to me and then his whole body went limp,” Jones-McAllister told the TV outlet. A person who answered the phone at Nassau Open MRI on Long Island declined to comment, reported The Associated Press.

As per the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, MRI machines “employ a strong magnetic field” that “exerts very powerful forces on objects of iron, some steels, and other magnetisable objects”. It noted that the units are “strong enough to fling a wheelchair across the room”.