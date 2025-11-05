Man tries to grope and kiss Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum in public | Video Sheinbaum handled the situation with composure, not losing her temper or leaving the crowd. Her reaction has drawn mixed responses online.

New Delhi:

A shocking video from Mexico City shows a man in a drunken state trying to touch and kiss President Claudia Sheinbaum while she was meeting people on the street. She stayed calm and moved the man away, before an official intervened. The incident happened in the city’s historic center and has raised concerns about public safety and security for top leaders.

The disturbing incident took place on Tuesday in Mexico City’s historic downtown area, where Claudia Sheinbaum was speaking with citizens.

In the video circulating online, a man who appeared to be intoxicated approached her, tried to grope her and lean in for a kiss. Sheinbaum, maintaining a calm but firm expression, pushed his hands away and turned aside while saying, “Don’t worry.” A nearby government official quickly stepped in to move the man away. Interestingly, her security personnel were not immediately visible in the close-up footage.

Sheinbaum’s calm response

Despite the shocking act, Sheinbaum handled the situation with composure, not losing her temper or leaving the crowd. Her reaction has drawn mixed responses online. Many have praised her calmness, while others have questioned the lack of visible security around the president.

Her office has not yet issued an official statement on the matter, according to news agency AP. President Sheinbaum, who often interacts closely with the public like her mentor former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has recently been addressing growing concerns over political violence in Mexico.

The incident comes just days after Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacan state, was shot dead outside a church on Saturday night. The region is among Mexico’s most violent areas, plagued by cartel-related crimes and gang conflicts. Following the killing, Sheinbaum vowed to strengthen national security and intelligence operations to prevent further violence.