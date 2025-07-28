Man on board EasyJet flight threatens bomb blast, shouts slogans against Trump; arrested The incident came nearly a month after a woman doctor created a ruckus on board Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Surat over placing her baggage in the restricted area. She also threatened to crash the aircraft.

A 41-year-old passenger on board Luton-Glasgow EasyJet flight fuelled panic mid air by shouting "I am going to bomb the plane". He also raised slogans like "death to America, death to Trump" and “Allahu Akbar”.

The incident happened on EasyJet’S Flight EZY609. When the aircraft landed in Glasgow, the police entered inside and arrested the man.

"Officers boarded the plane on its arrival and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are continuing," media reports quoted the Scotland Police as saying.

Flight makes emergency landing

The pilot was compelled to activate emergency landing protocols due to the unruly behaviour of the passenger. The airline, however, said the safety of people on board the flight was never compromised, as per Glasgow Times.

“He literally came out of the toilet shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ with his hands above his head. Then he said ‘I’ve got a bomb, I’ve got a bomb’. At this point, people were confused. I thought he was joking, I mean, it’s a weird joke,” a fellow passenger told The Sun.

Notably, US President Donald Trump is also in Scotland to discuss a trade deal with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Doctor threatens crew on Bengaluru-Surat flight

The incident came nearly a month after a woman doctor created a ruckus on board Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Surat over placing her baggage in the restricted area. She also threatened to crash the aircraft.

The flight was delayed by two hours following a security scare triggered by the actions of Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, an Ayurvedic doctor.

As per police reports, Mohanbhai, who was travelling alone on AI Flight IX2749 with two bags, bypassed the check-in counter and insisted on carrying both pieces of baggage onboard. The situation took a serious turn when she boarded the plane, left one bag near the crew cabin, and proceeded to her seat with the other.