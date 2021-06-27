Man jumps off moving plane at Los Angeles airport. Here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : AP Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport. Here's what happened next

A man jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night, the Associated Press quoted authorities as saying.

Operated by SkyWest, United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7pm when the man unsuccessfully tried to breach the cockput by pounding on the door, then managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac.

The man was immediately taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries and taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the twin-engine Embraer 175, which was headed to Salt Lake City, returned to its gate.

The flight departed for Salt Lake City late Friday evening and arrived early Saturday morning, the concerned website said.

At present, the FBI is investigating the matter to ascertain more detail. It is still not clear as to why did the passenger took such an extreme step.

It is said to be the second disruption at LAX in two days. Earlier on Thursday, a driver plowed through a chain-link fence at a FedEx cargo facility and went onto the airfield, crossing runways as police chased the car. Police said the driver was detained, and no injuries were reported. Two runways were briefly closed.

