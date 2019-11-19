Image Source : WHYISLAM.ORG Controversy after man burns holy Quran in Norway during protests

Norway police cut short a supervised protest by members of local anti-Islamic organisation after a man burnt the holy Quran. The incident happened in Kristiansand, Norway during a protest by a group named Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN). This is the first such incident in Norway, Muslim groups immediately condemned the act and are preparing to file an FIR against the act. The protests were organised on Saturday.

"The Muslim community sees this action not only as illegal but also as a hate crime”, Akmal Ali, the leader of the Muslim Union of Agder said, according to ABC Nyheter.

During the skirmish, photographer Lena Anderassen was attacked and kicked in the back, Sputnik reports.

Flere Bilder kommer i kveld . Muslimene klikka da Koranen stod i flammer jeg ble lugga og slått i bakken . Det går bra med meg ✌🔥 #sian #sianikristansand #burnthequran #islam pic.twitter.com/dgCvKjxs38 — Lena Andreassen (@AndreassenLena) November 16, 2019

In her tweet, Anderassen wrote, "More Pictures coming tonight. The Muslims clicked when the Qur'an was in flames I was beaten and hit the ground. I am doing fine"

IndiaTvNews.com is not publishing the video and photos of the incident.