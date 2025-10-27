Man arrested for raping 20-year-old Indian-origin woman in UK: Police The police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of rape after a manhunt was launched in the wake of the attack on Saturday evening.

London:

A 32-year-old man was on Monday arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman in a racially aggravated attack in UK's Walsall, West Midlands Police said. The suspect was detained around 7am on Monday in Perry Barr, Walsall, West Midlands Police said, The Sun reported. The accused is currently in custody and being questioned by the cops.

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the West Midlands on Saturday night and police said the attacks on the woman were carried out because of her racial identity. The woman was assaulted in the Park Hall area.

32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape

The police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of rape after a manhunt was launched in the wake of the attack on Saturday evening. The West Midlands Police said they were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street.

Detective Superintendent (DS) Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the investigation for the force, described the arrest in the Perry Barr area of the region as a “significant development”.

“Our investigation will progress today, and, as always, our priority is the woman who was the subject of this attack,” said DS Tryer.

“She has been updated this morning and will continue to receive full support from specially trained officers,” he said.

Police release CCTV footage of the suspect

On Sunday, the force released CCTV footage of the suspect, a white male in his 30s, as part of an urgent public appeal for information related to the crime they are investigating “as a racially aggravated attack”.

“This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” DS Tyrer said at the time.

“We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it’s vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time,” he said.

“It may be that you were driving through the area and have dashcam footage, or you have CCTV that we have not yet recovered. Your information could be the vital breakthrough that we need,” he said.

