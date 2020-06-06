Image Source : ANI Man arrested for forging Sri Lankan President's signature

A person has been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly forging the signature of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and misusing Presidential letterheads, it was reported. The suspect has produced a letter to the Chairman of Bank of Ceylon on a Presidential letterhead with Rajapaksa forged signature, requesting to reinstate him with his salary, allowances, and a promotion, reports the Daily Financial Times on Friday.

Bank of Ceylon authorities, upon finding that the President's signature had been forged, summoned him to headquarters, and later he was arrested by the police.

Police officers seized the laptop and other accessories used to prepare the forged documents.

The suspect has been remanded until June 8 after being produced in court, the Criminal Investigation Department said.

