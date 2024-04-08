Maldives's suspended minister disdains Indian flag in latest 'India-out' campaign, apologises after outrage

Follow us on Image Source : @SHIUNA_M/X Mariyam Shiuana's deleted controversial social media post

Male: An ex-Maldivian minister has again sparked outrage on social media platforms for endorsing an anti-India campaign in Male by "disrespecting the Indian flag" on Sunday. Mariyam Shiuna, who was suspended for posting "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra in January this year, shared an image targetting the Opposition leader's election campaign ahead of the Parliamentary polls. Notably, the country had held Presidential elections last year and parliamentary elections is rescheduled for April 21 this year.

However, the image that she shared on X allegedly resembled the Ashoka Chakra-- a navy blue wheel in the centre of the white background of India's flag. The Chakra represents the "wheel of the law" or dharma, and is meant to show that life is in movement and death is in stagnation. The chakra also symbolises the dynamism of peaceful change, and that India should not resist change but instead move forward.

Why did the suspended Maldives minister post a controversial post?

The image that she shared was a part of the election campaign by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). However, the suspended Maldivian minister, who was once the spokesperson of President Mohamed Muizzu when he was a mayor, altered the image which resembled the Indian national flag.

However, the tactics backfired and triggered social media outrage where the users argued the minister deliberately posted the image with an aim to promote an anti-India or India-out campaign that Muizzu's party had endorsed before the Presidential elections last year. Deleting the contentious post, Shiuna later apologised and asserted that "the post was entirely unintentional".

Ex-Maldives minister apologises

"I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post," she said in a social media post following massive criticism.

"It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused," she added. Also, she asserted that Maldives deeply value its relationship and, the mutual respect that it shares with its neighbouring India.

Further, the ex-Maldivian minister stressed that she would be more vigilant in verifying the content she shared to prevent such oversights.

