Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions with India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the national capital on Wednesday. Muizzu, who is currently on a five-day visit to China, was accorded a red carpet welcome and a 21-gun salute after reaching the airport. His crucial visit, although it was scheduled, came nearly two days after a major row erupted following Muizzu's junior ministers's contentious remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, multiple local media reported that Xi and Muizzu held talks, but they did not share considerable details about the discussion.

"During the ceremony, President Dr Muizzu was greeted by and introduced to the Chinese dignitaries, followed by the Maldivian dignitaries introduction to President Xi Jinping. President Dr Muizzu’s state visit will include official talks between the Governments of the Maldives and China and the signing a number of key agreements to enhance collaboration and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries," according to the statement released by Maldives President's Office.

Besides talks with Xi, Muizzu is expected to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other senior officials before his return to Male on January 12.

Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing the Invest Maldives Summit in Fujian, Muizzu urged Chinese tourists to visit Male in more numbers. His statement was seen as a counterbalance with Indian tourists who are currently following the boycotting trend after the contentious remarks passed by three of the ministers.

Notably, until COVID-19, the Chinese accounted for most tourists football in the island nation but following the pandemic, Beijing's crawling economy did not maintain the same trend. The number one spot was replaced by India and since then maintained the tourist flow. However, following the diplomatic tension, hundreds of flights got cancelled amid anti-Maldives sentiments.

