Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested over corruption charges

Malaysia: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested over corruption charges and is likely to be produced in the court, the anti-graft agency said.

Muhyiddin Yassin served Malaysia's Prime Minister from March 2020 until August 2021. He would be country's second PM to face corruption charges after leaving the office.

Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak was hit with multiple graft charges after he lost in 2018 general elections and began a 12-year prison term in August after losing his final appeal in the first of several trials.

Muhyiddin Yassin is facing corruption charges including money laundering in government projects awarded under his 17-month rule.

Yassin was detained after his questioning by the law enforcement agencies in relation to the economic stimulus programme for ethnic Malay contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took over as country's premier after November's general elections, had ordered an audit of projects clreaed by previous governments.

“If you said all cases are politically motivated, then how are we going to arrest people for big corruption cases?” Anwar was cited as saying by the Malay Mail, an online news portal.

