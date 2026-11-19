Indian nationals planning a trip to Malaysia will need to obtain a visa before travelling from January 1, 2027, as the country is set to end its visa exemption facility for Indian passport holders. The Malaysian Immigration Department announced the decision in a notice dated November 17, stating that Indians entering the country from the new year will be required to have a valid visa before arrival.

Visa applications can be submitted through Malaysia's MyVISA portal from December 1, 2026. The announcement marks a change to the existing arrangement under which Indian passport holders can visit Malaysia for up to 30 days without a visa. The development comes less than two months after the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur issued an advisory warning Indian nationals against misusing the visa-free facility to travel to Malaysia in search of employment.

Malaysia ends 30-day visa-free entry for Indians from January 2027

According to the notice issued by the Immigration Department of Malaysia, the visa exemption facility for Indian nationals will no longer be available with effect from January 1, 2027. Indians planning to visit the country from that date will have to obtain a valid visa before their arrival. The department has also confirmed that applications will be accepted through the MyVISA portal starting December 1, 2026.

The notice further reminds applicants that visa processing fees will be non-refundable, irrespective of whether an application is approved or rejected. The fees will also not be refunded in case of a change in policy or subsequent changes to travel plans. The Immigration Department has reserved the right to amend entry requirements in accordance with directions from the Malaysian government.

Indian High Commission had warned against misuse of visa-free facility

On September 22, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur issued a separate advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia. It flagged a noticeable increase in Indians arriving in the country using the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment. The High Commission warned travellers against taking up jobs in Malaysia on tourist visas. It also cautioned that some Indian nationals were allegedly being misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, which could leave them facing overstaying, illegal immigration status, exploitation, detention and legal action.

The advisory clarified that the visa-free facility was meant exclusively for tourism and social visits, not employment.

What documents should Indian tourists carry?

The September advisory also asked genuine tourists to carry valid and verifiable travel documents to avoid immigration-related difficulties on arrival.

These included:

A confirmed return ticket.

Valid hotel booking details.

A Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), submitted online three days before arrival.

A passport with at least six months of validity.

The High Commission had also strictly advised Indian nationals not to travel to Malaysia for work or employment without the required work permit or visa with reference (VDR).

With the visa exemption set to end on January 1, 2027, Indian travellers will need to plan their visits accordingly and complete the visa application process before departure.

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