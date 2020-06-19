Malala Yousafzai completes degree at Oxford, shares cake-drenched photo; says Netflix for now

Image Source : @MALALA Malala Yousafzai shared a cake-drenched photo of herself after completing her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from London's prestigious Oxford University.

Nobel peace prize winner and one of the most powerful youth icon of the century, Malala Yousafzai is now a graduate from the prestigious Oxford University. "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," Malala said in a tweet this morning.

Elated with the feat, Malala Yousafzai also shared a cake-drenched photo of her's. She also shared a photo of her cutting the graduation cake with her father Ziauddin, mother and two brothers. "Happy Graduation Malala," the message on the cake read.

Image Source : @MALALA Malala Yousafzai with father Ziauddin, mother and family members after completing her Oxford degree.

Declared by the United Nations as "the most famous teenager of the decade", Malala's tweet also gave a sneak-peek into her likings and future course of action.

"I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep," Malala tweeted.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Her tweet was liked by more than 75,000 people in a couple of hours.

