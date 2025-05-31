'Make sure door remains closed': Trump taunts French President Macron over viral video with wife Brigitte Trump reacted humorously to a viral video of Macron and his wife in Vietnam, as Macron dismissed dispute rumors and blamed social media for spreading misinformation.

New Delhi:

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to a viral video involving French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during their visit to Vietnam, calling the couple "really good people" and offering a playful piece of marital advice: “Make sure the door remains closed.” Trump made the remark during a press briefing at the Oval Office when asked about the video that caused a stir online.

Viral moment sparks speculation

The video in question, which quickly made rounds on social media, shows Brigitte Macron reaching toward President Macron, appearing to push his face as they exited a plane in Hanoi. Macron seemed to recoil slightly and turn his face away, a moment that some viewers interpreted as a sign of tension between the couple.

Following the clip, internet users speculated that there might be a disagreement or domestic dispute at play, with some even suggesting that Brigitte had “slapped” the French president.

Macron clarifies: 'We were just joking'

In response to the growing rumors, Emmanuel Macron clarified that the moment was misunderstood. “We were squabbling and, rather, joking,” he said, downplaying the speculation and dismissing the rumors as baseless.

Speaking to the media, Macron urged the public to “calm down,” emphasising that there was no dispute and that the video was being blown out of proportion. “None of it is true,” he said, as quoted by AFP. He also criticised the role of social media in amplifying misinformation, calling it a case of exaggeration turned into a “geo-planetary catastrophe.”

A long-standing relationship in the spotlight

Macron and Brigitte’s relationship has often drawn public interest due to their unique story. The two met when Emmanuel Macron was a 15-year-old student and Brigitte was his teacher at La Providence High School. They married in 2007, and have since maintained a strong public partnership.

From Hanoi to headlines

The video, captured as the couple disembarked from their plane in Vietnam, shows President Macron speaking to someone just inside the doorway when Brigitte reaches out—one hand across his mouth and nose, the other on his chin. Macron reacts by turning his head and smiling at the camera before giving a wave.

Later, at the top of the stairs, Macron extended his arm to Brigitte, who chose not to take it as they descended side-by-side.

Social media and the spread of misinterpretation

Macron used the incident to highlight the speed and ease with which misinformation spreads in the digital age. “It shows the power—and danger—of viral content,” he noted, warning that such moments, when misinterpreted, can snowball into full-blown narratives detached from reality.