US shooting: 22 killed, dozens injured in Maine's Lewiston city, gunman at large

At least 22 people were killed while 30 others were injured in mass shootings in Maine's Lewiston, reported US media Fox News. According to local media, the shooting incident took place at three locations namely Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, a Walmart store and Sparetime Recreation.

The police have identified Robert Card, who was trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine, as the person of interest. The document says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition.

The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine. A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service.

Meanwhile, Maine State Police said, in a Facebook post said that there is an active shooting situation in Lewiston, a city of 36,000, 35 miles north of Portland. “Please stay off the roads to allow emergency responders access to the hospitals,” police said.

On its website, Central Maine Medical Center said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. “We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate,” the sheriff’s office reported.

A spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety urged residents to stay in their homes with their doors locked. “Law enforcement is currently investigating at two locations right now,” Shannon Moss said. “Again please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation.”

Earlier, a gunman opened fire on July 3, killing four people and injuring two others in Philadelphia. According to the police, the perpetrator was wearing a bulletproof vest and was arrested later.

