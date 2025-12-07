Magnitude-7.0 earthquake strikes near Alaska-Canada border An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit near the border between Alaska and the Canadian territory of Yukon, as per the Geological Survey.

New Delhi:

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck near the border between Alaska and the Canadian territory of Yukon early Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Fortunately, as of 6:30 AM IST, no reports of injury or significant damage have been received.

In Whitehorse, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed to news agency AP that they received two 911 calls related to the earthquake. RCMP Sergeant Calista MacLeod said that the earthquake "definitely was felt," adding that many people reported the shaking on social media.

The earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Juneau, Alaska, and about 155 miles (250 kilometers) west of Whitehorse, Yukon. The tremor was also felt in nearby communities, including the Canadian city of Whitehorse.

Residents report shaking, no structural damage

Alison Bird, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, stated to AP that the area most affected by the quake is a mountainous region with a sparse population.

"Mostly, people have reported items falling off shelves and walls," Bird explained. "It doesn’t appear that there has been any structural damage." The closest Canadian community to the epicenter is Haines Junction, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) away.

Haines Junction has a population of around 1,018, according to the Yukon Bureau of Statistics. In Alaska, the town of Yakutat, with a population of 662, is also relatively close, situated roughly 56 miles (91 kilometers) from the quake's epicenter.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers) and was followed by several smaller aftershocks. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, but at this time, there have been no reports of serious damage or injury.