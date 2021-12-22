Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • PT Thomas, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, passes away
  • TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex
  • Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District today morning
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 'My time to die hasn't come yet': Madagascar minister swims 12 hours in sea after deadly helicopter crash

'My time to die hasn't come yet': Madagascar minister swims 12 hours in sea after deadly helicopter crash

At least 39 people were killed in the helicopter crash, Madagascar Police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2021 11:39 IST
Madagascar,Helicopter crash, Madagascar minister, Madagascan minister Serge Gelle,Madagascar helicop
Image Source : TWITTER @MDN_MADAGASCAR

Minister Serge Gelle used one of helicopter seats to stay afloat in the sea. 

Madagascar Helicopter Crash: "My time to die hasn't come yet," said Madagascan minister Serge Gelle who was one of the two survivors to have swum 12 hours in sea to reach the shore after the helicopter they were flying in crashed off island's northeastern coast on Monday. 

Gelle and a fellow policeman miraculously survived the deadly crash that killed at least 39 people, news agency AFP reported quoting Police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy. 

Ravoavy said Gelle, who serves as country's secretary of state for police, used one of the helicopter's seats to stay afloat in the sea after ejecting on time from the ill-fated chopper.

"He has always had great stamina in sport, and he's kept up this rhythm as minister, just like a thirty-year-old. He has nerves of steel," he added. 

ALSO READ: IAF chopper crash: Mobile phone of eyewitness sent for forensic analysis

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News