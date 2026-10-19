Macron vows 'uncompromising' action against rioters as France faces widespread violence

Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday pledged "uncompromising" legal action against violent rioters following widespread violence, arson and looting across mainland France and its overseas territories. At the same time, he announced government measures to address rising living costs, fuel prices and concerns among young people over their future prospects.

In an address to the nation, Macron sought to distinguish peaceful demonstrators protesting economic hardships from those involved in violence and vandalism. He acknowledged public anger over inflation and fuel prices but warned that attacks on public infrastructure and commercial establishments would not be tolerated.

The unrest has resulted in extensive damage to public property and businesses, with around 1,800 people reportedly taken into custody following the violent protests. The demonstrations coincided with nationwide marches against rising living costs, with protesters also raising concerns over the government's policies.

Macron promises strict legal action against rioters

Condemning what he described as "unbridled violence" involving far-left fringe groups and other individuals, Macron referred to attacks on civic infrastructure, including the arson of the Limoges town hall, the destruction of a tourist office in Lyon, the storming of Marseille's town hall and an attack on the prefect's residence in Bordeaux. "Nothing justifies it. Nothing explains it. Nothing excuses it," Macron said, adding that the country felt anger and shame over the violence. He warned that the government would take a firm approach towards rioters and those involved in vandalism and looting.

The French President said the Justice Minister had instructed public prosecutors to pursue the cases with the "greatest firmness". He also stressed that those responsible for destruction would have to pay for the damage, while those involved in looting would be required to reimburse the losses. Macron further directed Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and law enforcement agencies to examine possible intelligence failures that may have contributed to the violence. Earlier on Monday, Nunez had said investigations were underway to identify those responsible.

Government announces measures to address rising fuel prices

Alongside his warning to rioters, Macron acknowledged the economic concerns that had prompted people to take to the streets. He said rising fuel prices and the cost of living were linked to the conflict in the Persian Gulf, which France had not participated in but whose consequences it was facing. The President announced international initiatives to secure fuel and gas supplies and influence energy markets. He said he would travel to the Gulf states to discuss energy supplies and efforts to address the pressure on prices.

Macron added that the Prime Minister and the government had coordinated with fuel distributors to ensure that efforts to secure supplies translated into tangible benefits for consumers. He said the government was working to address concerns over purchasing power and recognised that the public expected concrete results.

Macron announces dialogue with students and young people

Macron also acknowledged what he described as "profound anxiety" among high school and university students over their living conditions and future prospects. He announced a structured dialogue involving multiple stakeholders, scheduled to begin during the week. The President said young people had been central to his political engagement for more than a decade and that their concerns needed to be heard without prejudice or minimising their difficulties.

He said work had already begun within the government, including the launch of a platform by the Ministry of National Education that had received more than 100,000 contributions. Meetings had also been held across regional education authorities and high schools, he said, adding that the aim was to develop solutions tailored to young people's needs.

Financial relief promised for businesses affected by riots

Businesses affected by the unrest are also expected to receive assistance. Macron said Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu would chair a crisis unit to ensure that financial aid reached those affected as quickly as possible. Regional prefects will coordinate with local mayors to implement protective measures, including gathering bans where necessary. Macron also instructed the Prime Minister to bring together political parties, trade unions and professional organisations to seek clear public positions against civil disorder.

"Everyone must take responsibility. The country needs order, calm, not escalation," the President said.

Macron warns against political exploitation of protests

The unrest followed weeks of student-led rallies and nationwide demonstrations against inflation and rising fuel prices. On Saturday, tens of thousands of people marched through parts of Paris, chanting slogans against the police and calling for Macron to resign. Violent confrontations broke out between demonstrators and security forces in Paris and other regions. Fires were reported at multiple locations, while commercial outlets were looted. In Lyon, a tourist information centre was set on fire, while town halls in Marseille and Lille were reportedly targeted.

More than 300 demonstrators attempted to advance towards the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where security forces deployed tear gas to stop them.

With France's presidential election six months away, Macron warned against attempts to use the protests to damage democratic institutions or disrupt political debate. He said political choices should be made through peaceful gatherings and dialogue rather than disorder.

Concluding his address, Macron called for national unity and reiterated that the government would pursue dialogue and concrete measures to address economic concerns while taking firm action against violence. "Yes to dialogue, yes to concrete short-term responses," he said, while rejecting violence of any kind and calling for unity, calm and respect.

Also read:

France's historic Limoges Town Hall, which survived two world wars, 'largely lost' amid riots